Argument between McDonald's employee, former worker leads to shooting, Union City Police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a shooting took place between a former and current employee at a McDonald's in Union City Sunday night.

Officers said they arrived and found a man shot in the leg at the McDonald's at 4605 Jonesboro Road shortly before 10 p.m.

According to Union City Police, officers began first aid and the Union City Fire Department worked to stabilize the man. He was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Union City Police said there is no longer any public threat.