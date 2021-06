It happened at 5390 Hunter Road just after 11 p.m.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A physical altercation between two men at a warehouse in Union City turned deadly when one of them pulled a gun late Tuesday night.

Union City Police officer Jerome Turner said it happened at 5390 Hunter Road just after 11 p.m.

The suspect and victim have both been identified, however, police are withholding the names until next of kin for the shooting victim has been notified.