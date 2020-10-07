Union City shooting death toll rises to three after separate incidents on Roosevelt Highway

Here's what we know.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police responded to multiple scenes after four people were shot Friday evening. Three of those have now died, authorities confirm.

The Union City Police Department said the shooting scenes were along Highway 29 / Roosevelt Highway.

Police said the first shooting happened around 3:30 p.. at the Exxon gas station at 6687 Roosevelt Highway. The victim, in this case, died at the scene.

The second and third victims were reported at 3:46 p.m. near the intersection of Lee Street and Roosevelt Highway. A Black male subject was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. The second victim in the shooting, described as a Hispanic male, remains in critical condition.

The fourth victim shooting was reported around 4:34 p.m. which was located near the intersection of Lee and Roosevelt Highway. Police said one Black male subject had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper torso and head area. He also succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Union City Police said they are now combing through evidence and surveillance video to gather more clues as to who was responsible for these deadly crimes. The department is still working to notify the families of each of the slain victims so their names have not yet been released.

The department is asking anyone with information about these crimes to contact Criminal Investigations Commander Lt. P. Brooks at pbrooks@unioncity.org. He can also be contacted directly at 770-515-7850.