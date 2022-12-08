Georgia school employee facing multiple aggravated assault charges after 'shooting incident'

No one was injured in the incident on Thursday, but it did delay the first day of school which was set for Friday.

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The Union County Schools employee arrested Thursday in what the GBI described as a "shooting incident" targeting an unoccupied car now faces multiple aggravated assault charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided an update Friday, after what was supposed to be the first day of school in Union County was postponed over the incident.

According to the GBI, 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville - a maintenance worker with the school system - has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the incident.

The bureau said that on Thursday afternoon, he "targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot" outside Union County Primary School.

The circumstances behind the shooting incident are still not totally clear - whether Brown thought someone was inside the car, or was simply trying to damage someone's car for some reason.

There were no students at school, though teacher planning was taking place.

"There is no threat to the community. The subject is in custody. Since school was not in session, no students were in any immediate danger," a district statement Thursday said. "The incident occurred outside of the school, and no one was injured."

The school district then postponed the first day of school.

According to the GBI, Brown was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, about 45 minutes after the shooting incident, and is now at the Union County Detention Center.