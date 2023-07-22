Visitor shot on University of Georgia campus, 2 arrests made: Spokesperson

An alert was sent out to the students around 2:44 a.m. notifying students and staff that a shooting was reported on campus.

ATHENS, Ga. — Two people were arrested following a shooting where one person was hurt, according to a University of Georgia spokesperson; students were asked to avoid part of the campus on Saturday morning as a result.

A 24 and 25-year-old were arrested and charged with several crimes, the school reports, including five counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and having and using a weapon on campus.

The university said the two suspects and the victim were visitors to the campus.

An alert was sent out to the students around 2:44 a.m. notifying students and staff that a shooting was reported to police at the intersection of Fulton and Spring Streets. Another alert was issued at 4:23 a.m. stating that suspects were taken into custody.

The school's last warning came out around 4:37, stating that a campus visitor was found shot in the leg. Police told the university that the man was expected to be ok. Officers said they pulled over a car suspected to be a part of the crime, and the occupants were then detained.