University of Idaho students killed in 'isolated, targeted attack,' police say

The deaths are under investigation as homicide. Moscow Police said as of Tuesday morning, no suspects are in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday at a house near the campus.

Officers found them when responding to a call about an unconscious person on King Road. In an update Tuesday morning, the Moscow Police Department said investigators believe the victims were killed with a knife or other edged weapon, but no weapons have been located.

Moscow Police also said, based on information from the preliminary investigation, police believe this was an "isolated, targeted attack, and there is no imminent threat to the community at large." However, there are no suspects in custody.

The four who died have been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls; and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum.

Today, we’re learning more about the four @uidaho victims found dead yesterday in a home near campus.@CityofMoscowId identified the victims as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.



Below is a photo of Maddie and Kaylee, provided by family. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/zsNTu9PEM5 — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) November 14, 2022

Ethan Chapin (middle, left) was the only male victim Moscow PD found dead in Sunday’s tragedy.



Chapin was originally from Western WA. Tonight, our sister station @KING5Seattle spoke with a childhood neighbor who described the @uidaho freshman as smart and respectful. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/7BcAu4ipW8 — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) November 15, 2022

Moscow PD also identified Xana Kernodle as one of the four @uidaho students who died Sunday in an alleged homicide.



In a statement provided by her sister, she is remembered as “positive, funny and loved by everyone.” @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/PouwliPcHc — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) November 15, 2022

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident," a spokesperson for the City of Moscow wrote in a news release Monday morning.

Fundraisers to assist the families of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves have been started on GoFundMe, which verified the sites on Tuesday morning.

The University of Idaho said in a news release that Chapin, a freshman, was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Kernodle, a junior, was majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Mogen, a senior, was also majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and GonCalves, a senior, was majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

The university canceled classes Monday, and is providing additional counseling on campus Monday and Tuesday for students and employees. Additional security is on campus to assist with Safe Walks, a free service to all students and employees.

Statement from Mayor Bettge to the community: pic.twitter.com/pvBGr2yN64 — Andrew Baertlein (@AndrewBaertlein) November 15, 2022

The Idaho State Board of Education also issued a statement about the tragedy from President Kurt Leibich. He said that the University of Idaho has support and counseling services in place and that the Office of the State Board of Education will be standing by if help is needed.

"The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating," said Liebich. "On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents of the University of Idaho, I offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the students who were murdered. "I do not understand how this could occur and that students' lives would be lost to such a heinous act."

Leibich went on to add that he and his fellow board members are, "holding the loved ones and the University of Idaho's entire campus community in our thoughts."

Investigators continue to follow all leads and identify persons of interest, and are working to establish a timeline of "relevant events" to recreate the victims' activities from the evening of Nov. 12 and early morning of Nov. 13. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Moscow Police at 208-883-7054.

Watch more crime news: