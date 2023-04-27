Caught on camera: Unmarked tow truck used to steal 20-foot U-Haul in broad daylight

The victim said the water company working on the Airbnb and even next-door neighbors didn't catch the U-Haul being stolen on April 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A brazen heist was caught on camera in the Venetian Hills neighborhood in Atlanta. Atlanta Police said a 20-foot U-Haul was stolen along Lockwood Drive SW on April 19.

Chanelle Ross and her best friend Cameron Stepp said they were in between moving out of their old place and into a new home. They needed to rent an Airbnb for a few days, which is how they said they ended up at one on Lockwood Drive.

Ross said the day before they were set to move out and into their new place, the unthinkable happened.

"I'm getting a phone call from my best friend and he's like, 'Did you move the U-Haul?'" she explained.

Ross said when she left for work the U-Haul was parked in the street and the keys to the truck were on the kitchen table.

"My heart dropped, then," she said, adding "He (Stepp) said it's gone."

The only thing indicating a vehicle was ever parked in the spot was a stain in the road. At first, the friends thought it was odd-- until they learned the group who they said stole their U-Haul had made a couple of trips to their home that day.

On one of those trips, Ross said the thieves slashed their tires and drained the liquids in the engine which created the stained roadway. At the time, they didn't realize this happened.

It would only be after they showed back up to their Airbnb and talked to witnesses they told them they noticed the U-Haul had flats and there was liquid underneath the engine.

"I'm assuming they did it to make it look like they were trying to pick up the unused U-Haul that was sitting there," Ross said.

The thieves' plan worked because when they returned to the Airbnb, the water company employees and neighbors were outside while the heist went down.

In video caught on a doorbell camera of their Airbnb, you see a black, unmarked tow truck back up to the U-Haul and hook it up.

Ross said at the same time the tow truck which appeared to be spray painted pulled up, a black Audi with two men and a child also pulled up.

"They had a kid in the car which is crazy and they helped each other hook the U-Haul up," she explained.

Ross and Stepp said they couldn't believe it as they were watching the video.

"It was broad daylight, they didn't care who was around," Ross said.

In just a couple minutes, the thieves towed the U-Haul away and off they went with no one thinking twice to question them or call the police.

"Everything we own was in that U-Haul," Ross explained. She added, "All our clothes, all our shoes, kitchen appliances, our beds, we have no beds, they took our dining room table."

But for Ross, it's the loss of things she can't replace that really bothers her.

"About 10 years ago, my brother passed away so I have a lot of things and items that either came from him or given to me as a gift so that's been really tough on me," she said.

On Wednesday evening, Ross called 11Alive's Cody Alcorn saying the U-Haul had been found off Fulton Industrial Boulevard. She had very few details except they were told it looked like their locks had been changed out. She didn't know if their things were inside and wouldn't be able to check until Thursday morning.

"It’s sad, it really is that people don’t care about what you have or what you worked hard for or anything that was given to you, only what they can do with it or how much they can sell it for," Ross said.

Atlanta Police are investigating the theft and as of Wednesday night and said no one has been arrested in connection to the stolen U-Haul.

Ross and Stepp don't believe they're the first victim's of this group and want others to be aware of their scheme.

In a statement, U-Haul said:

"We sympathize with any customer who is a victim of theft. U-Haul employs a robust investigations unit that works closely with law enforcement to see that criminals who engage in illegal activity involving our equipment are captured and prosecuted."

Tips to Lessen Risk of Theft

There are many steps customers can take to reduce the risk of equipment and property theft when moving with U-Haul trucks and trailers. These tips include:

Always park in well-lit areas and within view of security cameras.

Do not leave keys in the truck where others can access them.

Lock doors to the truck cab and secure locks on the rear cargo doors of your truck and/or trailer.

Place secure locks on the chains connecting your personal vehicle or U-Haul truck to your trailer so the chains cannot be easily disconnected.

Back up your U-Haul truck or trailer to a garage, wall or other solid barrier so that possessions cannot be unloaded without the equipment being moved.

Avoid leaving your equipment parked in areas of town where crime is prevalent.

Avoid loading your possessions into the truck or trailer and leaving it unattended at any time, particularly overnight, if possible.

Avoid lending your equipment to other parties or providing keys to someone you do not know.

Follow precise instructions for equipment pick-up and return.

Regarding Coverage of Customer Possessions Placed in Stolen Equipment

U-Haul SafeMove and SafeTow policies cover damage to a customer’s possessions from collision, fire, wind and overturning of the truck, as stated in the policies. Coverage of possessions does not apply to theft. Depending on the customer’s homeowner’s policy, their personal items may be covered outside of the home. In addition, they're encouraged to check their homeowner policy in advance of their moves. Exclusions to damage coverage policies can also be found online.