SAN ANTONIO -- In a viral Facebook post, a woman claims a man became angry at her teenage son and his friends because one of them was wearing what appears to be a "Make America Great Again" slogan hat.

The San Antonio Police Department announced late Thursday that 30-year-old Kino Jimenez has been arrested and charged with theft. SAPD says that Jimenez was arrested at his home in Universal City without incident.

The altercation reportedly happened at a Whataburger location near Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches Road, according to the post.

In her post Wednesday, Patricia Spittler asks Facebook users to help identify the "scum bag of the year."

The man in the video is shown throwing his drink at the table and shouting a racial slur.

Her video was since removed or changed to a private setting. However, the video has also been posted on other social media accounts.

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.

"His friend was wearing a patriotic hat, and this happened! It would be nice to know who he is for someone to let him know his actions are not okay! Real tough guy... approaches a group of teenagers minding their own business just having a burger! He kept his hat, too," she wrote in the original post.

Whataburger released the following statement Thursday morning:

“We were shocked to see this video and certainly don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants. To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident, and we ask that questions be directed to San Antonio PD as we continue supporting their efforts.”

The man in the video has reportedly been fired from his job and the San Antonio Police Department is investigating the incident.

Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign manager commented on the incident Thursday afternoon on Twitter:

“I would love to send this teenager a signed @realDonaldTrump hat and stand with him in #SanAntonio. There are hundreds of thousands that will stand with you there. Don’t let a few left bullies stop you from showing your #MAGA! @FoxNews”

