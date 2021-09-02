Army Cyber Command major from Georgia sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia announced this week the sentencing of the Fort Gordon-based U.S. Army Cyber Command officer.

FORT GORDON, Augusta — A U.S. Army major posted to Cyber Command at Fort Gordon outside Augusta was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography, a federal prosecutor announced this week.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Bobby L. Christine, 41-year-old Jason Musgrove pleaded guilty to a charge of production of child pornography.

Musgrove is from Grovetown, outside Augusta.

U.S. Southern Georgia District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall ordered Musgrove to pay restitution of $9,000 to the victims and register as a sex offender, according to a release.

Musgrove will not have a chance at parole, as he is serving time for a federal penalty.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Musgrove was an integrated threat operations officer with top-secret/sensitive compartmentalized information clearance, assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon, and is now "facing administrative separation from the Army."

He was originally arrested in December 2019.

"According to court testimony and documents, Musgrove admitted that he produced and attempted to share child pornography on the internet," a release said.

The criminal activity was detected by the FBI, according to the release.

“It is beyond comprehension that someone in a position sworn to protect American citizens would take advantage and traumatize vulnerable children,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement. “The FBI is committed to protecting our children by identifying and apprehending predators who commit such abhorrent crimes.”