TUCSON, Ariz — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender Monday after he allegedly reentered the country illegally in Arizona.

Agents apprehended the 30-year-old Honduran, identified as Elvin Javier Maldonado-Gomez, who had been convicted in Gwinnett County for statutory rape in 2013.

He served five years in jail before being deported in January 2019.

Maldonado-Gomez will be held in federal custody, facing immigration charges for the "illegal re-entry of a previously deported felon," according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

They said anyone they apprehend undergoes criminal history checks using biometrics "to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified."

MORE HEADLINES:

Clayton County Police arrest alleged serial rapist

Popeyes announces chicken sandwiches expected to sell out nationwide by end of the week

Owner of dog found locked in abandoned house arrested in Virginia

Lawsuits allege employees facilitated 'heinous' sex trafficking network at Atlanta hotels