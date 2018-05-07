The United States Marshals Service has announced that one of the three suspects wanted for the alleged kidnapping and rape of two teen girls in Bowling Green has been arrested.

Marshals in Lubbock, Texas have taken 28-year-old David Ramos Contreras into custody. He will be extradited back to Ohio to face the charges.

Contreras was found after Bowling Green Police and U.S. Marshals followed leads and tips over the past two days.

The current whereabouts of the other two suspects, Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, are still unknown. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Bowling Green Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating these two suspects.

Ramos previously lived in Texas while Adiel lived in Florida.

Bowling Green police say Adiel possessed a U.S. Permanent Resident ID card out of Florida with a listed date of birth of Sept. 13, 1998. But that card was later verified to be fraudulent.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available. The U.S. Marshals Service is currently offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the remaining two fugitives.

