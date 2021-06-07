U.S. Marshals: Man arrested in connection with Cobb County country club triple homicide

The U.S. Marshals Office said the suspect has been identified as Bryan Rhoden.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County police said the gunman wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three people at a Cobb County Country Club is in custody.

There will be a press conference at the Cobb County Police Department headquarters at 8 p.m.

The fatal shooting happened at the Pinetree Country Club located at 3400 McCollum Parkway near Kennesaw State University’s campus around 2:27 p.m. on July 3.

Cobb County Police said when their officers responded to the scene, they found a man on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was later identified as golf pro and director Gene Siller.

One witness told police on Saturday he heard five gunshots in a row.

"Then nothing went on, and immediately members reacting like, 'I think there might be gunshots,' and then apparently somebody was down on the ground," he said. "Then it was kind of like a frenzy, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on."

The bodies of two additional victims were also found in the back of a pick-up truck, police said.

According to details released Sunday by the Cobb County Police Department, during further investigation, two men were found shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck located at the country club's golf course.

One of the victims was identified as 76-year-old Paul Pierson, who was the owner of the Ram 3500, according to police. The other man has not yet been identified.

According to a family friend, Pierson lives out of town and was in Atlanta on a business trip. His family is asking for privacy until the information is released publicly.

A Tuesday release from the police department said Pierson and the other unidentified victim appear to have no relation to the country club.