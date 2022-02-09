3 homicide arrests made in Atlanta within 36 hours, US Marshals say

The three individuals were wanted in connection to three separate out-of-state homicides in North Carolina, Philadelphia and Ohio.

ATLANTA — Three individuals wanted in connection to three separate out-of-state homicides have been arrested across Atlanta and the metro area within the last two days, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia's SWAT team and the north metro SWAT team to make the arrests within 36 hours.

The U.S. Marshals said a 27-year-old was arrested without incident on Monday at a home on Irwin Street. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition in connection to charges related to a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh, North Carolina on Jan. 21. The U.S. Marshals said he is facing felony charges. APD assisted with his arrest, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals.

A 23-year-old was also arrested on Tuesday at a home on Holly Road NW. He was also taken to Fulton County Jail and is awaiting extradition in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on Nov. 29, 2021 in Philadelphia. According to the U.S. Marshals, the 14-year-old victim was chased down the street and shot 18 times. At the request of the U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol's SWAT team made the arrest.