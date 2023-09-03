x
Man shot, killed attempting to stop Buckhead car break-in

This happened near several restaurants on Piedmont Road.
Credit: 11Alive

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning while trying to stop a car break-in on Piedmont Road, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said the victim was 25 years old. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m.

He was taken to Grady Hospital but police said he died from his gunshot wound.

At this time, police said they are reviewing camera footage to get more details on suspects.

Those with any information are asked to call Crimestoppers. 

