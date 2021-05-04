x
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds at scene of crash, DeKalb Police say

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — What appeared to start off as a response to a vehicle crash has now turned into a shooting investigation.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to an accident on Valley Brook Road Tuesday. But when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

DeKalb Police said it appears there was a dispute that started at a nearby apartment complex that "turned mobile."

No other details have been released about the shooting. 11Alive will provide an update when more information becomes available. 

