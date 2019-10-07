HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of the foster parents charged in 2-year-old Laila Daniel's death.

Download the all new 11Alive news app to receive alerts when the verdict comes in.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Our YouTube channel will also carry the verdict live.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum seemed the ideal foster parents for Laila Daniel and her sister.

Jennifer worked for the Henry County District Attorney’s Office and was running for a seat on the Henry County Commission.

Laila’s mother knew Jennifer Rosenbaum from their time as foster children together. That’s how the mother chose the Rosenbaums for temporary custody of her children.

Now the couple stands trial for Laila's murder. Return to 11Alive.com daily as we stream the trial live.

Bookmark this page and subscribe to our YouTube channel for our daily trial stream. It typically starts each weekday around 9 a.m.

Laila died on Nov. 17, 2015. A medical examiner ruled she died from abuse and had sustained a number of injuries during her time with the Rosenbaums, including:

Transected pancreas

Severe blood loss

Broken bones in arms and legs

Bruising on neck, face, abdomen, legs

Inadequate nutrition

The Rosenbaums claimed she choked on a chicken bone.

On Wednesday, July 10, their trial began in Henry County.

STAY CONNECTED: Sign up for 11Alive's newsletter for daily emails and download the all-new 11Alive News app to receive instant notifications of breaking news!

TRIAL COVERAGE:

DAY ONE: 'Liars, abusers and murderers:' Prosecutors say Rosenbaums lived a life of lies

DAY TWO: Facebook messages, phone recordings introduced as Laila Daniel's mom testifies in foster parents murder trial

DAY THREE: 'It hurt': 7-year-old details spankings, belt use at trial of 2-year-old sister's alleged murder by foster parents

DAY FOUR: Mistakes made by DFCS workers are focus of Rosenbaum foster child murder trial

DAY FIVE: 'Night stick fracture': Doctor testifies about broken bones suffered by Laila Daniel

DAY SIX: Foster mom cries in court while listening to 911 call from day of Laila Daniel’s death

DAY SEVEN: ‘Millie told me Laila had been asleep’: ER nurse who treated girls on day Laila Daniel died

DAY EIGHT: Foster mother cries during police interview shortly after Laila Daniel’s death

DAY NINE: 'Significant blunt impact trauma:' Medical examiner says Laila Daniel did not die from choking

DAY TEN: First defense witness spars with prosecutors in foster parents murder trial

DAY ELEVEN: Joseph Rosenbaum’s sister testifies about happy family in foster parent murder trial

DAY TWELVE: Defense expert says toddler killed by foster mom’s ‘panicked attempt to save Laila’s life’

DAY THIRTEEN: A ‘façade’ versus ‘accident’: Closings arguments in foster parent murder trial

DAY FOURTEEN: Awaiting the verdict in the foster parent murder trial

BACKGROUND:

The foster parents said she choked - but the autopsy tells a different story. Now this evidence can't be used during the trial.

Foster parents still insist toddler choked on chicken bone as case heads to Ga. Supreme Court

Additional indictments handed down against couple in death of Laila Daniel