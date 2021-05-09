Victim found dead at scene of reported shooting in south Atlanta

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after reports of a person shot led to the discovery of a deceased victim on Sunday afternoon.

Officer Tasheena Brown said that police are still working to gather details. However, she said they did find a male dead in the area of 2520 Jonesboro Road SE - the address of Colony South Mobile Home Park on the edge of Atlanta's Leila Valley community.

The call of a person shot came in around 7:45 p.m. though additional details are still limited. Police haven't yet released any information on a possible suspect or a motive in the incident.