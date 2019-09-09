One person was found shot to death at a Clarkston apartment complex, police said.

It happened Monday around 9:30 a.m. at Springdale Glen Apartments off Brockett Trail.

Lt. Harry Hess with Clarkston County Police Department said they found the unidentified victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will process the crime scene, Hess said, however they are not taking over the investigation.

Hess said the department will release more information regarding the incident in the coming hours.

