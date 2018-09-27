SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Fulton.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Old National Highway for a shots fired call a little after 8 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, the victim, Jeremiah Dajuan Wyatt, 24, was found lying dead in the grass.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting, and are asking any witnesses who may have seen anything to come forward.

No other details have been released at this time.

Maj. Sheila Rogers with the South Fulton Police Department said detectives are treating the case as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

