Victim identified in possible road rage shooting in Barrow County

Authorities are still working to identify who may have been responsible.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help search for answers after a possible road rage shooting on Highway 316 in Barrow County.

The incident happened just after midnight in the area of westbound Highway 316 west of Jackson Trail Road according to Barrow County Sheriff's Office Major Ryan Sears. Sheriff Jud Smith later confirmed to 11Alive that one person had died as a result and another person was injured.

The GBI has since identified the victim in the shooting as 20-year-old Ketravian Tyvon Cole of Athens who was pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim, who Sheriff Smith said was a relative of the deceased, was taken to a nearby hospital. Smith said there were also two others in the vehicle who were uninjured.

The GBI said that, based on their preliminary investigation, it appears that a dark sedan of an unknown make and model pulled up beside the victims' vehicle and someone inside opened fire.

Sheriff Smith said that his department's own initial investigation suggested that the suspects may have also turned around heading east on Highway 316 and opened fire again.

Investigators had shut down 316 for several hours on Saturday morning as they worked to uncover additional details in the case. Smith said that because the incident, which the GBI described as possible road rage, may have begun in another county - Clarke - he called in the state agency for assistance.