Dispute between 2 people escalates to gunfire, leaving a 3rd person wounded

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road in Buckhead, police said.

ATLANTA — Police said a man was hit in the cheek by gunfire during a dispute between two other individuals in Buckhead early Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee, when officers arrived to 2193 Peachtree Road, N.W., a BP gas station near a strip mall, at about 2:50 a.m., they discovered several vehicles that had been hit by gunfire and the man who was suffering from the gunshot wound.

He had already been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived, Chafee said.

Chafee said the preliminary police investigation indicated that during a dispute between two unknown males, shots were fired by one of them, striking several vehicles and the victim.

Investigations are working to identify both of the individuals involved in the dispute, Chafee said.

At this point, he said, the victim does not appear to have been involved in the dispute.