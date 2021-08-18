Sandy Springs Police identify man killed in Kroger double shooting

Investigators said 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku from Atlanta was killed.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department has identified the victim in Tuesday evening's double shooting at a Kroger in Sandy Springs.

Investigators said 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku from Atlanta was killed during the shooting at the Kroger at Orchard Park Shopping Center. Earlier in the day, investigators said the shooting was not a random act of violence, and the victims were there to meet the "perpetrators."

The identity of the surviving victim is being withheld to protect his safety, police said.

Investigators are still working on analyzing evidence and have conducted multiple interviews with witnesses. During the interviews, investigators found that everyone involved knew each other. They said the parties involved met up to allegedly carry out a transaction with marijuana.

"During the drug transaction, shots were fired and both victims were struck; one of them receiving fatal injuries," Sandy Springs Police said in a news release.

Police said this is still an active investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time.