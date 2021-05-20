Victim killed in Athens shooting identified as 16-year-old

The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon.

ATHENS, Ga. — The victim in an Athens shooting on Monday was identified early Thursday as a 16-year-old.

Police identified Ashawn Adams, 16, of Athens as the victim was found deceased on the scene when officers arrived.

They also identified 21-year-old Casey Parten of Flowery Branch as a second victim who'd been shot and transported to a hospital. A third person involved, 24-year-old Tyler Parten of Flowery Branch, wasn't hurt.

Further details on the shooting, including how it started or who might be a suspect, have not been provided. It happened on the 300 block of Marlborough Road.

Police are still asking anyone who does have information to come forward and call Lieutenant David Norris at 762-400-7165 or email david.norris@accgov.com.