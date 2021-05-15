Woman shot after being followed by suspicious vehicle, police say

The victim was shot as she tried to exit her vehicle, police say.

ATLANTA, Ind. — Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman said she was shot after being followed by a suspicious vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police said that officers responded to the 100 block of Griffin Street around 2 a.m. to reports of a person being shot. They found the victim, described only as a female, who was "alert, conscious and breathing" despite her injury. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was driving her vehicle alongside a male passenger when the suspect - or suspects - in a dark sedan began to follow them.

Police said the victim was concerned and attempted to exit the vehicle. That's when, according to investigators, the suspects in the other vehicle opened fire.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting as their search for answers continues.