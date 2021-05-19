Victim shot at Atlantic Station this week identified as rapper Kenny Muney

Muney, real name Kenneth Greene, told officers he was shot in the hip and elbow according to a police report.

ATLANTA — A man shot and injured at Atlantic Station this week was identified in a police report as up-and-coming rapper Kenny Muney.

Muney, real name Kenneth Greene, told officers he was shot in the elbow and hip according to a police report. The Memphis native "stated that he was at the intersection when a vehicle started shooting at him," the report states.

The report says officers found "nine defects from being struck by bullets" in Muney's grey Mercedes. It states that during the shooting Muney drove his car into the side of another vehicle causing damages to it.

The report also indicates there was a second victim who wasn't shot, but whose car was struck twice on the hood. That victim described a black car pulling up while she was at a light and beginning to fire.

The report says officers found 22 shell casings at the scene. The report adds that a Glock 19 was found in Muney's vehicle and taken by police, though it does not detail whether they believe it was fired in the incident.

Police did not say after the shooting on Monday whether or not they had a suspect.

One witness who spoke to 11Alive described it as "bit scary, I mean you know bullets flying."