Victim shot while fighting back against attempted robbery suspects

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say two people have been arrested after a man was hurt during an attempted robbery outside of a motel this week.

Clayton County Police said they were called to the 400 block of Old Dixie Way on Wednesday after the victim was shot in the hand.

Police said the victim was picked up in a U-Haul by the two suspects to rent a room. However, when they arrived, police said the victim told them the men tried to rob him. But he fought back.

During the struggle, he was shot.

Police said the suspects took off in the U-Haul, which was later found abandoned on Frontage Road.