ATLANTA — Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at a gas station in the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road, S.E.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant, when officers arrived, they discovered a female victim suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was alert, conscious and breathing when she was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries, Grant said.

He said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was shot by her boyfriend during a dispute. The boyfriend left the shooting scene before officers arrived, Grant said.

According to Grant, investigators are trying to ascertain the circumstances behind the incident. The police investigation remains ongoing.

