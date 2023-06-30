Lithonia man found guilty of killing tow truck operator to serve 50 years in prison, DA says

A jury returned the guilty verdict for Victor Richardson on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — A 26-year-old will now spend the next 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of killing an innocent tow truck driver at a gas station last year, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

A jury returned the guilty verdict for Victor Richardson on Wednesday. The verdict stems from a shooting that happened on May 17, 2022, at a gas station on Columbia Drive.

Tow truck driver, Christopher Harrold, was training a new employee when the two stopped at the gas station, the office said in its press release. The DA explained that the trainee then confronted Richardson about money the 26-year-old owed him.

Both of them got into a heated argument which made Richardson take out a gun, the release said. The trainee threw the gun into the woods and then returned to the tow truck.

Richardson got into his car, drove up to the tow truck and fired his AR-style rifle at the trainee multiple times, eventually killing 44-year-old Harrold, the district attorney's office said.

The 26-year-old drove away and investigators later found his car parked at his mother’s house with the murder weapon inside and his DNA on the trigger, according to authorities.

Richardson was charged with voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.