Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive corner Adam "Pac Man" Jones was assaulted at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

According to police, an ABM employee identified as Frank Ragin made a gesture toward Jones, who then confronted Ragin.

An argument ensued, and police said Ragin eventually struck Jones with a closed fist, which caused a laceration on Jones’ face.

Police said Jones then started defending himself, causing Ragin to fall to the ground. During the course of the fight Ragin also struck a companion of Jones, causing an injury to her hand.

Ragin was arrested and was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of battery.

Police are continuing their investigation.

