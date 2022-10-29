Police look for two men connected to Atlanta shooting, video released

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking the public for help identifying two people in a video they said were involved in a shooting earlier this month.
The shooting happened on October 17 at 880 Spencer Street. Video released from the department shows two men running across the street, officers said after the shooting.
One suspect is "in all black with the obvious limp," and the department believes they are the shooter.
The department did not release any information about the shooting that happened on October 17 and did not have any other information about the two suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the two suspects is asked to call e Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-4213.
People can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.