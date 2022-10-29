Police look for two men connected to Atlanta shooting, video released

Police said the shooting happened on October 17.

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking the public for help identifying two people in a video they said were involved in a shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened on October 17 at 880 Spencer Street. Video released from the department shows two men running across the street, officers said after the shooting.

One suspect is "in all black with the obvious limp," and the department believes they are the shooter.

The department did not release any information about the shooting that happened on October 17 and did not have any other information about the two suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the two suspects is asked to call e Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-4213.