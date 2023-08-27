Video | Man robs Atlanta convenience store at gunpoint; police seek public's help

Surveillance footage shows a man holding up the store attendant at gunpoint while standing at the register.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video from a robbery at a Circle K convenience store in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 25, 7:30 a.m., at a convenience store on Moreland Avenue in the northeast part of the city. Surveillance footage shows a man holding up the store attendant at gunpoint while standing at the register.

According to authorities, he demanded several items but only left with a vape pen and a water bottle. Once the suspect left the store, police said he drove off in a black Chevy Colorado with a roll bar and a blacked-out Chevy emblem on the truck's rear.