Video shows crash aftermath involving person of interest in kidnapping, killing of Atlanta woman

No one charged yet in Mariam Abdulrab's death

ATLANTA — 11Alive has obtained new video showing the aftermath of a police chase that ended in a crash Friday. Georgia State Patrol said Atlanta Police were chasing a murder suspect into Griffin.

Troopers said both drivers ended up going to the hospital. Atlanta Police said the 27-year-old man who led officers on the chase was still in the hospital at last check, currently facing traffic charges related to the chase.

Police consider the Griffin resident a person of interest in a kidnapping and homicide in Southeast Atlanta. Family identified Mariam Abdulrab as the victim. Police said Abdulrab, 27, was kidnapped from her home on Burroughs Street around 5 a.m. Friday. Her body was found hours later, about two miles away off Lakewood Avenue.

Crash aftermath involving person of interest in kidnapping, killing of Atlanta woman 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

"She was a person with aspirations and a person who was loved, and it just really sickens me that somebody took her," James Daniel, a friend of Abdulrab, said. "It's disgusting."

Abdulrab worked as a bartender at Revery and other bars in the area, according to friends. Surveillance video from Revery shows Abdulrab leave work around 4:40 a.m. Friday, shortly before she was kidnapped.

Memorials for the Atlanta woman have popped up over the last 36 hours, both at the bar where she worked and Jackson Street Bridge. Family, friends and coworkers remembered Abdulrab as a loving and genuine person.