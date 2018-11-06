New surveillance video shows the moments a suspect fires bullets into the street, striking a man driving a pickup truck.

The man eventually crashed into a pole and hit a bicyclist. It happened on June 8 at around 9:48 p.m. in the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. The driver was shot in the head and the bicyclist suffered severe injuries to his legs.

The newly released video shows a person walking down Abernathy, exchanging words with other people standing on the street and then walking away before pulling out his weapon and firing shots.

"Further investigation reveals that three males were involved in a verbal altercation around the area of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Evans St. that eventually lead to shots being fired recklessly in the direction of the street, one of which struck the victim," police said in a release.

The shooting victim is 42-year-old Tobias Thomas and the bicyclist struck by the truck was 38-year-old Oumar Dia. Thomas was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and Dia suffered severe leg injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black hoodie, black and white basketball shorts with black and white shoes. Atlanta Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers. Information on the case or suspect can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

He was seen getting into a black Toyota Avalon with Missouri Tag CN3-Z4M. The car that was waiting at the same intersection, and left the location traveling westbound on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, police said.

