COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators arrested five people after they learned a fire that damaged a home in Coweta County was intentionally set.

According to the sheriff's department, Brandon 'Moose' Nino, Stone Matheson, Collin Gwinn, Bryan Libourel and Lanier Brooking were taken into custody in connection with the crime.

On April 19, authorities went to a home on McIntosh Trail to respond to the scene. The incident report says they believe the fire happened the day before.

The sheriff's department received a tip that Matheson was involved in the incident. Videos and photos had been sent to others through messages and through social media.

Authorities released the videos to 11Alive where you can see the men damaging the home.

"What did you do Moose?", said one of the suspects. "I [expletive] started a fire," he replies.

"I'm a wild boy," one of them screams.

Authorities went to visit the person who received some of the videos and he told deputies that Matheson admitted to him that he was responsible for the fire.

They identified Gwinn, Brooking, Libourel, and Nino as the other people in the videos. Videos showed several men inside a house damaging windows, smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol and then starting a fire inside the living room.

Authorities said the flames were about 15 feet high inside the home in one of the videos.

Deputies located Matheson and they said he admitted to recording the video and being part of the group that damaged the home and started the fire. He also told deputies that Libourel, Gwinn, Brooking, and Nino were also involved.

Deputies later found Libourel and Brooking and different locations. They also admitted being involved, police said.

Authorities then started searching for Nino and his tan Jeep. He was located during a traffic stop and the incident report indicates Nino initially denied his involvement but later admitted to being a part of the group.

None of the men had permission to be on the property. Deputies said all of the men either witnessed and/or participated in damaging the home or starting the fire. Law enforcement also said each of them had seen the video taken at the scene and some of them sent it to others.

Gwinn was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Georgia Forestry Commission went to the scene to keep the fire from spreading.

A judge set Nino and Matheson's bond at $48,000. Bonds for Libourel and Lanier were set at $80,000. Gwinn has a bond of $40,000.

Three of the suspects are still behind bars while Gwinn and Lanier have bailed out of jail.

