ATLANTA — A video circulating on social media shows a woman apparently attacking a rideshare driver in Atlanta, Sunday night.

According to Atlanta Police, they arrested and charged 26-year-old Tasheena Campbell with battery and criminal trespass.

Officers were called to 14th Street around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 18 to respond to the scene. Police said the driver told them he was dropping off a customer when a irate woman approached him.

In the video posted on social media by Instagram user @imsorico_, you see the woman on the hood of the man's car and the man yelling "get off my car!"

You can hear others in the background say they've called police as the woman reportedly causes damage.

The woman eventually jumps off the hood, only to hop inside of the car. Police said she ransacked the interior.

The man pulled her out of the vehicle, and that's when she swings, attempting to hit the driver. Police said she then started biting him on his left side. As she does so, you can hear the man screaming in the video.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Grady Detention.

In the video, it appears that the Uber logo is on the driver's windshield. 11Alive reached out to the company to verify if the man was in fact working for them at the time of the incident. The company said they would into it.

11Alive will provide an update if more information becomes available.

