He was preparing to celebrate his 17th birthday in a couple of weeks. Instead, the family of the honor roll student is preparing his funeral after the teen was killed on the way home from his job at Zaxby's.

A vigil was held Saturday for Quentin Keyvon Martin.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Greenway Drive after 11 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a gunshots call. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old and a woman injured. Martin later passed away at the hospital.

His father, Roddrick Foster, said Martin worked at a local Zaxby's restaurant. Martin's father said the other person who was shot is Martin's manager and she was taking him home from work.

Foster said his son wanted to become a pilot and stayed out of trouble. He said his son was an honor roll student at Alcovy High School.

"He’s gone," Foster said. "I just can’t believe it."

The grieving father, a who drives trucks for a living, said he was about to hit the road when he got the call.

"Never made it because I got that phone call," he said. "Came right home."

Deputies are asking anyone with information concerning the shooting, call the sheriff's office at 404-575-TIPS or contact Cpl. Wade Freeman at 678-625-1445.

© 2018 WXIA