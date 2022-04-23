Vigil held for slain security guard

Family and friends of Anthony Frazier came to honor his memory outside the restaurant where he lost his life

ATLANTA — More than 100 people gathered outside a restaurant where tragedy struck. Monday night, security guard Anthony Frazier, 51, was gunned down in the parking lot. Atlanta Police said the motive was robbery, and several other people stopped by to steal from Frazier's lifeless body.

Four days later, family and friends came together to say goodbye and honor Frazier's memory. A giant sympathy card stood on the sidewalk, along with a memorial made of flowers, a Falcon's helmet and candles.

“I just saw him," Latamala Milton said of her brother. "Days before, I came here and ate with him. He bought my food.”

Milton said her big brother was working part-time as a security guard to provide for his family. One of six siblings, Anthony loved the colors red and black, and the Atlanta Falcons. Milton said she and her brother's last words to each other were "I love you," and she told 11Alive she would miss her brother's smile most.

“It’s sad what happened, but he got a lot of love," Milton said. "A lot of people love him and he’s going to be missed.”

Frazier's daughter, Antonette, called her dad her best friend and her world. She said her dad was born and raised in Atlanta. She described him as a friendly, funny, family-oriented laidback man.

"My dad was perfect to me and to anyone else who knew him," Antonette said. "He was an angel. I was daddy’s girl, and my daddy told me I’ll always be his baby girl.”

On Thursday, Atlanta Police said they arrested Stanley Henderson in the shooting and charged him with murder and aggravated assault. Police said Henderson, 31, has an extensive criminal history. Surveillance video of the incident showed several others stealing from what appeared to be Frazier's lifeless body. Police vowed to bring all those accountable into custody.

“He’s going to have to pay," Sarah Frazier, Anthony's grandmother said. "He’s got to give an account to God for what he did. Prayer is the answer and we've got to get these gangs off the streets.”