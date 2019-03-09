VILLA RICA, Ga. — A truck driver involved in a deadly crash in late 2018 has been arrested several months later on charges including second-degree homicide by vehicle.

Villa Rica Police have arrested 26-year-old Jesus Lorenzo Garcia of Gainesville, Georgia following a crash investigation that began on Nov. 20, 2018.

That's when, police say, Garcia was driving a tractor-trailer west on I-20 and lost control. His truck flipped and another driver, 63-year-old Antony Oliver of Villa Rica, slammed into the undercarriage. Oliver was taken to Tanner Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Villa Rica's Cpl. Justin Lipscomb investigated the crash and issued warrants for Garcia's arrest on Feb. 26 on charges of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, failure to maintain lane, improper lane usage, and reckless driving.

Garcia was arrested on Aug. 31 and taken to the Carroll County jail.

MORE HEADLINES

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Delta flight turns around after trying to fly into Bahamas, despite Hurricane Dorian's fury

Upscale bowling, movie theater coming to new mixed-use development in Gwinnett County

Hurricane Dorian right now | Latest updates on the deadly storm