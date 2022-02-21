16-year-old shot when teens were 'playing' with gun, deputies say

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the Villages at Castleberry subdivision on Saturday after the teen was injured.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot by another teen over the weekend while the two were allegedly "playing" with a gun, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in The Villages at Castleberry subdivision on Saturday after the teen was hurt. Their preliminary investigation revealed two 16-year-old boys were “playing” with the handgun and had apparently loaded and unloaded it several times. Deputies said the one who lived at the home pointed the gun after the other teen; it discharged a single round, striking him in the abdomen.

"Detectives believe that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the shooting," according to the sheriff's office.

Police said the boys were home alone when the shooting happened. The firearm belonged to the parents of one of the teens.