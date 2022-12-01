1 fatally shot in Vine City neighborhood near Morris Brown College

Police confirmed that the person killed was not a student.

ATLANTA — A person was found shot dead just after midnight Wednesday in the Vine City neighborhood, Atlanta Police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. off Griffin Street, which is not far from Morris Brown College. The victim was an adult male and police confirmed he was not a student.

Police said several rounds were fired at the man and they are working to gather evidence and determine a suspect in the shooting. They believe the man was targeted and this was not a random shooting.