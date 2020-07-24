Two killed as four people are shot in Vine City outside house party

The incident happened early Friday morning.

ATLANTA — Two young men were killed and another two were injured in a shooting early Friday morning as they were dropped off outside a house party in Vine City, according to police.

Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Malecki, the homicide commander, said five friends, all believed to be between the ages of 17-20, were dropped off by a ride share car at an AirBNB location on Sunset Avenue in northwest Atlanta sometime after 2 a.m.

"Immediately upon exiting the vehicle those males were all met by gunfire," Malecki said.

Police believe two shooters opened fire on them from across the street.

Officers found two of the young men dead on scene, while two were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two who survived were identified as Dedrick Hartsfield, 18, and Darrion Saffo, 17. The two victims killed have not yet been identified.

The fifth friend was not hit by the gunfire, but sustained a hand injury as he fled from it, police said. He stayed on scene to describe events to officers.

Police do not yet have a description on the suspects nor any leads on a potential motive. Malecki said that was something "we hope to identify as we progress with interviews with our survivors."

The driver of the ride share car left the scene, and authorities are trying to locate him.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and are "quite confident somebody saw something or heard something" given that the incident occurred outside a house party.