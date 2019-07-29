Violent stabbing near Piedmont Park is related to similar Midtown attack, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they are looking for three suspects connected to a stabbing near Piedmont Park late Saturday night. They said they believe the same suspects are tied to a second incident in Midtown Atlanta on July 18.

According to Atlanta Police Maj. Michael O'Connor, Major Crimes Unit Commander, a man was walking near the corner of Monroe and Park Drives at about midnight Saturday, intending to walk through Piedmont Park.

The victim was listening to music on Airpods and apparently not paying full attention to his surroundings, O'Connor said, when he was grabbed from behind in a chokehold and pulled to the ground by a man.

At that point, O'Connor said, another man began kicking and hitting the victim, while a third person, who police believe is a woman, stabbed the victim several times. This resulted in what O'Connor called very serious injuries.

Police said the victim was robbed of his phone, his wallet and other items. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: He said he was walking home in Piedmont Park. That's when he was choked and stabbed.

According to O'Connor, the alleged attack was very similar to another incident at 10:30 p.m. July 18 that happened in the 700 block of Peachtree Street. In that situation, O'Connor said the description of the suspects was very similar to the Piedmont Park attack from this weekend.

The victim in the Peachtree Street incident was also grabbed from behind, however, in that situation, O'Connor said the victim was enticed by the suspects, telling the victim that they knew of a party and asking him if he wanted to go.

O'Connor said the victim had been drinking and was visiting from California, and decided to go with the suspects. But when they got the victim into an isolated location, as in the Piedmont Park attack, police said someone grabbed him from behind, a second physically attacked him and the third assailant stabbed him multiple times.

That victim spent several days in the hospital recovering from his injuries before driving back to his home in California.

O'Connor said Atlanta Police have a major concern with both the current level of violence exhibited by the suspects, as well as a possible escalation of that violence - to the point the suspects may kill someone as opposed to seriously injuring them.

RELATED: Man found dead in midtown Atlanta next to park bench

"Both were consistent in that both (victims) were walking alone, by themselves. One had been drinking, the other had Airpods in his ears, so he wasn't cognizant of his environment," O'Connor said. "What we're encouraging people to do is, if you're going to be out late at night, if at all possible, have somebody with you - that's always better. But try not to walk around with earbuds in your ears."

O'Connor said police have limited suspect descriptions at this point: Two black males and a black female. One is described as being 5-foot-10 with tall hair and a gray sweatshirt. The female is 5-foot-6 with twists in her hair. One of the males was wearing a black hoodie and had a low fade.

According to O'Connor, the victims' credit cards have been used since the two robberies, which have given them substantial leads in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

