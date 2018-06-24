ATLANTA - Clarkston Police said Sunday that fugitive suspect Corey Griffin, wanted in connection with several violent incidents in Clarkston since early May was arrested Sunday morning in Atlanta.

On Friday, May 11, police said Griffin knocked on his future victims' Clarkston home and told them he was looking to do some yard work. The women declined his offer and Griffin left. Later that evening, when the victim returned home, she was brutally attacked by Griffin with a blunt instrument and sexually assaulted. The victim's roommate arrived at the home during the attack, police said, and both women were able to escape the home.

Griffin was able to flee on foot.

Corey Griffin was arrested in Atlanta on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

DeKalb Police assisted in a search for Griffin at the time, which proved futile.

RELATED | 'Dangerous' man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her home still on the run

Further police investigation, assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Division of Forensic Sciences, allowed investigators to determine that Griffin was a suspect in several other violent crimes in the surrounding Stone Mountain area over the following weeks.

Griffin was taken into custody Sunday morning in Atlanta, Clarkston Police Sgt. Jason Elliott said in a release. Elliott said Griffin will be transported to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to be processed on his charges and housed pending his court dates.

© 2018 WXIA