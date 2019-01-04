WACO, Texas — A violent viral video with nearly four million views is believed to have been recorded in Waco, and police are digging deeper.

The video, which was recorded in March according to Twitter, appears to show a young woman pranking her boyfriend by pretending to break up with him. He responded by throwing at least 21 punches at her and walking away. A person off camera told the boy to "chill."

"Don't clown me then, bro," he said in response.

Waco police said multiple people sent them the video, and they started investigating last week. They also said the young man could face charges.

"Potentially an aggravated assault depending on her injuries," Waco Police Department Sgt. Patrick Swanton said. "Quite honestly, it's pretty damning evidence. I mean there is not much of a way you can get away from saying it didn't occur."

In a Facebook post on April 1, Swanton said:

“We are aware of a video depicting a very violent assault that allegedly occurred in our city. As of last week, we opened an active and on-going investigation into the case.

It is good to know that many in our community will not accept this type of violent assaultive behavior against women. Thank you to those that brought the matter to our attention."

KCEN Channel 6 reached out to Waco Independent School District, and it said the girl in the video is not one of its students. The district also said they couldn't confirm if the boy attends one of its schools.

If you or you suspect someone you know is experiencing domestic violence you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

You can also visit domesticshelters.org to find help in the Central Texas area.

