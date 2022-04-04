Visually impaired man shot while walking along DeKalb County street, police say

It happened Sunday morning, not far from a MARTA bus stop and the DeKalb County jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating why a "visually impaired" man walking along the street was shot Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Memorial Drive and Mountain Drive -- not far from the Dekalb County jail and a MARTA bus stop, police said.

A homicide detective with the DeKalb County Police Department said the man was shot in the stomach while he was walking down the street with a cane.

He was transported to Grady with non life-threatening injuries, they said. No suspects are in custody.