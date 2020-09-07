Man wanted in connection with June Waffle House shooting

Witnesses told police there was a fight at the restaurant minutes before the shooting involving the suspect and another man.

ATLANTA — Law enforcement officers have released surveillance photos of a person wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in an Atlanta Waffle House last month.

On June 3, police were called to the restaurant located in the 100 block of Courtland Street. According to the incident report, police arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Witnesses told police there was a fight at the restaurant minutes before the shooting involving the suspect and another man. The victim was shot while he was entering the restaurant, the report said.

The officer indicated in the report surveillance video shows the suspect, who was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and an orange hat, leave the restaurant and walk around the corner.

A few minutes later a white SUV drives on Courtland Street and shots ring out towards the building.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a white Audi Q8 SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.