A manhunt is underway after investigators said someone shot and killed Wake Forest Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd along a dark stretch of highway.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

The Associated Press reports that Byrd stopped his car near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads - about a quarter mile from a gas station - in Raleigh just after 11 p.m. Authorities said someone shot Byrd while he was outside of his vehicle. They said they're trying to learn by Byrd stopped his vehicle along a dark stretch of highway.

"It breaks my heart to have to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. "We will find who's responsible."

Byrd served the county for 13 years, first as a detention officer before becoming a deputy.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is grieving after one of our own was fatally shot in the line of duty, earlier this morning. Please pray for this agency! Posted by Wake County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 12, 2022

Sheriff Baker asked for prayers and patience as they continue to investigate what happened.

Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said he served alongside Byrd.

"He was a detention officer for me, his goal was to be a deputy," Harrison told WNCN. "He was one happy person and I was one happy person for him. That's what makes it so hard."

Several North Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in the line of duty in recent weeks.

Last week, Wayne County Deputy, Sgt. Matthew Fishman died in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, a man shot and injured Caswell County deputy Arran Tyndall while he was serving domestic violence papers. Tyndall is home from the hospital and recovering.

It is with sadness to share that a @WakeSheriff deputy was fatally shot while in the line duty earlier this morning. Please pray for the deputy’s family and this agency. — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 12, 2022

Every day our law enforcement officers bravely take risks to keep us safe and the past few weeks have been very hard. I am deeply grateful to them and their families and we must do all we can to support them. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 12, 2022