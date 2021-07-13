Suspect accused of directing another man to shoot victim in robbery

Both men are charged with armed robbery and felony murder.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A 20-year-old is in custody after allegedly directing another person to shoot a man during a robbery in Stone Mountain back in December.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Siah Gray of Stone Mountain was killed at a home on Wake Forest Road on Dec. 22, 2020.

The sheriff's office said warrants suggest the suspect directed another man to shoot Gray. Items were taken from his pockets during the robbery.

The other suspect was arrested in May.