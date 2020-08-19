Officer-involved shooting reported in Walker County

This is the 61st officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Few details were made available in reference to an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in Walker County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they are heading to the scene in the northwest part of the state to handle the investigation. They say it is at a location off Brotherton Lane in Chickamauga.

It is not clear if anyone was injured or who fired a weapon.

This is the 61st officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.

The GBI has responded to an OIS in Walker County. Agents are headed to the scene. We will provide updates when information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/aXbUOBqwh6 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 19, 2020