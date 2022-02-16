Police: Juvenile killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, driver in custody

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after a juvenile was killed during a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in Riverdale, according to Clayton County Police.

Authorities said the hit-and-run happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Walker Road and East Fayetteville Road.

When officers arrived, they learned the juvenile was struck by a box truck and the driver drove away from the scene. Clayton County said the juvenile later died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Clayton County STAR unit were able to find the truck and a 35-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, and driving while suspended.